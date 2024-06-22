GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Integrity and innovation are key to success,’ NITI Aayog member tells students of IIITDM Kurnool

Five students are awarded gold medals, while 143 B.Tech graduates receive their degrees at the convocation ceremony on Saturday

Published - June 22, 2024 08:45 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

During the convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design, and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool here on Saturday, V.K. Saraswat, a member of NITI Aayog, encouraged the outgoing engineering students to apply integrity, dedication, and innovation in their future endeavours, underscoring their role in the country’s development.

At the ceremony, Mr. Saraswat awarded gold medals to five students, while 143 B.Tech graduates received their degrees. He commended the faculty members for their leadership in research, positioning IIITDM Kurnool as a national research leader, particularly in areas of Nanotechnology, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). He urged students to explore new technologies to address rural challenges and mitigate urban migration.

Professor B.S. Murthy, Director of the institute, highlighted its commitment to fostering national growth through science, technology, and a robust startup ecosystem.

