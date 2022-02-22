Integration of public and private tech institutions need of the hour: DRDO scientist

National-level Science Week Festival begins

Students looking at the exhibits on display at the ‘Science Week Festival’ at the School of Planning and Architecture in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

National-level Science Week Festival begins

Scientist and Director of Missile Systems, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hyderabad, N. Rama Manohara Babu on Tuesday stressed the need for integrating scientific and technological organisations in the public and private sectors along with startups to achieve excellence.

Addressing the inaugural session of a national-level Science Week Festival jointly organised by the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada (SPAV) and Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, under the Science Communication, Popularisation and Extension (SCoPE) project, Mr. Manohara Babu said India is self-sufficient in terms of atomic research, nuclear energy, space exploration and Defence R&D.

“There is a need to prove a good learning and research environment for young minds to make them future scientists,” he said.

Later, Mr. Manohara Babu inaugurated an exhibition organised by the DRDO, where models of the Indian missile systems, defence technologies, and state-of-the-art defence products were on display.

The ISRO organised a mobile exhibition in a bus, while science books in Telugu and exhibits of the students from the National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh, working models of science experiments and magic shows are some of the highlights of the expo.

‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’

The week-long celebration of science on the theme ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ is being organised as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by the Union Ministry of Culture, in association of the Vigyan Prasar.

Besides scientists from the ISRO and the DRDO, students of local schools and colleges and members of scientific organisations and NGOs participated in the programme.

Registrar, SPAV, K.V. Uma Maheswara Rao, Head of the Planning department and organising secretary Abdul Razak Mohammed, Ramesh Srikonda and Kailasa Rao from the Department of Architecture, SPAV, also spoke on the occasion.