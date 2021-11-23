Integrated tourism policy will be brought out soon, says Kishan Reddy

Visakhapatnam

23 November 2021 18:26 IST

‘Annavaram temple will also be sanctioned funds under PRASAD scheme’

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy visited the Buddhist heritage site at Bhavikonda, on the outskirts of the city, on Tuesday.

An integrated tourism policy would be brought out soon for the promotion of tourism in a big and to promote it as an industry. Andhra Pradesh has vast scope for temple tourism, he told the media persons.

Advertising

Advertising

The Centre has already sanctioned funds to Srisailam and Simhachalam temples under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spirituality Augmentation Drive) scheme and soon Annavaram temple would also be sanctioned funds under it, he said.

Similarly, the Mahayana Buddhist circuit would be developed and beach coastal corridor would be developed in Kakinada and Nellore. The Central Tourism Ministry had sanctioned ₹234 crore to Andhra Pradesh and there was vast scope for development of tourism in Andhra Pradesh, he said. A Buddhist kshetram would be developed at a cost of ₹27 crore at Amaravati and tourism would be developed in a full-fledged manner in Visakhapatnam, the Union Minister said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said that measures were being taken to sanction ₹10 lakh to tour operators and ₹1 lakh to tour guides as loans. The announcement made by BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Amaravati as capital was the decision of the Centre, he added.