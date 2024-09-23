ADVERTISEMENT

Integrate traditional Indian knowledge with science and technology for modern youth, says IIT-Indore professor

Published - September 23, 2024 06:55 pm IST - TIRUPATI

‘Interdisciplinary research can go a long way in highlighting the richness of Indian knowledge to the contemporary research fraternity’

The Hindu Bureau

IIT-Indore professor Ganti Suryanarayana Murthy speaking at a national conference at National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Monday. Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurti and others are seen. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Ganti Suryanarayana Murthy, a professor at IIT-Indore and the national coordinator for Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), has called upon the academic fraternity to take the India’s traditional knowledge to the reach of the modern youth by integrating the same with science, technology and other allied fields.

Speaking at a two-day national conference on ‘Scope of interdisciplinary research in IKS’ organised at the National Sanskrit University (NSU) here on Monday, he said that interdisciplinary research could go a long way in highlighting the richness of Indian knowledge to the contemporary research fraternity.

Prof. Murthy, who was formerly with the Bioscience and Biomedical Engineering Department of Oregan State University, Oregan, USA, appealed to the institutions to suggest relevant areas of research that aligned with the needs of the modern generation.

Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurti inaugurated the event by lighting a traditional lamp, while the Deans Rajanikant Shukla (Academic) and C. Lalitha Rani (Literature and Culture) spoke. Research & Publications head Shivaram Bhat, senior scholar K. Suryanarayana and professor Somanath Das deliberated on various topics.

MoU signed

The university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siddhantha Knowledge Foundation for collaborative activities in bringing out the profound knowledge in Sanskrit and its intersections with the fields of S&T. NSU Registrar R.J. Ramasree and the foundation’s representative K. Sudarshan exchanged copies of the MoU.

