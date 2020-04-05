INTACH donates rice, essentials to 400 leather puppetry art families

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), East Godavari Chapter, on Sunday donated rice to 400 families belong to the leather puppetry art.

INTACH AP State Co-Convener L. Sesha Kumari told The Hindu that the initiative has been taken to help the puppetry artists manage the lockdown period during which they would not have any livelihood options.

At least 400 families are associated with the leather puppetry art and living in the areas of Jamuna Nagar and Madhavapatnam. The INTACH team led by Ms. Sesha Kumari, East Godavari Chapter Convener V.V.L.N. Murthy and co-convener V. Ramakrishna donated 5 kg rice and essential commodities to each of the 400 families.

Thota Bala Krishna, an elder from the puppetry art community, thanked the INTACH for the timely assistance.