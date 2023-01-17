ADVERTISEMENT

Insurance employees to fight for protection of trade union rights, disinvestment of PSUs

January 17, 2023 06:46 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union Machilipatnam division joint secretary Ch. Kaladhar stated in a press release that the time has come for a collective fight against the violation of trade union rights

V Raghavendra
The All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA) has resolved at its 26th national conference held in Kolkata to ‘fight for the protection of democratic rights, including the rights guaranteed to trade unions, in the changed economic and political environment’ and to continue to oppose the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)’s Initial Public Offer (IPO) and disinvestment of PSUs in the name of strategic sale of the Central government’s stake.

Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union Machilipatnam division joint secretary Ch. Kaladhar stated in a press release that the time has come for a collective fight against the violation of trade union rights which are part and parcel of the democratic rights enshrined in the Constitution, as a major crisis was looming in the insurance and other sectors.

Thomas Isaac, former Finance Minister of Kerala, and other leaders placed on record various struggles of the AIIEA and its achievements since its inception in 1951.

The conference demanded the consolidation of public sector general insurance companies and called for a two-hour walk-out strike during the forthcoming budget session of Parliament with the demand that recruitment of employees should be done in Classes III and IV and the family pension must be increased to 30% as recommended by the LIC and GIC.

