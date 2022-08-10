Andhra Pradesh

Insurance employees oppose move to privatise Postal Department

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA August 10, 2022 23:33 IST
Expressing solidarity with the employees of the Postal Department who staged a nation-wide strike on Wednesday against privatisation and corporatisation of the department, members of the Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union called for a united struggle to stop the move.

The union members staged a protest at the Buckinghampet Post Office in Governorpet, extending their support to the employees of the Department of Posts.

Addressing the protesters, the union’s Machilipatnam divisional joint secretary Chilakalapudi Kaladhar said the merger of the postal savings bank accounts with the Indian Postal Payment Bank (IPPB), which generates more than 60% of the revenue for the Postal Department, would confine the Postal Department to its core job of delivering the letters, while privatising people’s hard earned savings and wealth.

