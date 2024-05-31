Instruct Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary to divulge details of State’s finances, BJP requests Governor

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit, led by its president Daggubati Purandeswari, submitted a memorandum to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Friday requesting him to instruct the Chief Secretary of the Government of Andhra Pradesh to furnish details of the State’s financial position.

Information sought by the BJP leaders includes total outstanding liabilities as per the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list, payables to contractors and suppliers that were uploaded in the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) but remain unpaid, list of bills received but not yet uploaded to CFMS, loans taken by State corporations in the last five years and diverted, amounts borrowed by pledging State assets, amount/value of sovereign guarantees issued for loans taken, amounts due to be paid to government employees, contractors TA/DA and pension dues and all other payables to various agencies.

Also, the BJP leaders asked for an update on roughly ₹14,000 crore which the government was supposed to release for the implementation of various welfare schemes and the number of contempt cases pending against the government and the steps taken to resolve them.

Ms. Purandeswari stated that improving the State’s image as an investment destination was crucial and reducing litigation and ensuring timely payments for works done and services rendered was essential.

AP BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar, State media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji and Kapu Ramachandra Reddy (MLA from Rayadurgam who recently quit the YSRCP and joined the BJP) were among those present.

