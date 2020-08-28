Institutions urged to help implement new education policy

National Assessment and Accreditation Council of India (NAAC) advisor Shyam Sunder has exhorted all the stakeholders in the academic domain to facilitate the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).
Participating in a webinar on ‘NAAC assessment and accreditation process and awareness about NEP 2020’ conducted by Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday, he said the government, which is trying hard to mop up resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, might not be able to allocate the mandatory 6% of the GDP to the education sector. “It is time the academic fraternity bridged the gap.
Mandatory internship
Expressing concern over the institutions lagging behind in honing the skill sets of students, APSCHE Chairman P. Hemachandra Reddy said the state government is planning to introduce a ten-month mandatory internship programme for students.
SPMVV Vice-Chancellor D. Jamuna said the university was making a steady progress in making women as partners in social, economic and political development.
She appreciated IQAC director Uma Maheswari and deputy director B.N. Neelima for organising the webinar. NAAC deputy adviser Pratibha Singh, assistant advisers K.R. Vishnu Mahesh and D.K. Kamble also spoke on the occasion.
