Institutes review implementation of NEP, draw roadmap for future

July 24, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Three years after the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), heads of several national institutes and universities came on a single platform in Tirupati on Monday to announce how they implemented the policy. They also prepared a roadmap for the future.

At a joint press conference, Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T) Director K.N. Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellors K. Raja Reddy (Sri Venkateswara University) and D. Bharathi (Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER Tirupati) Associate Professor Rajesh Viswanathan, National Sanskrit University Professor Sankar Narayan and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS-Hyderabad) Deputy Commissioner Manjunath announced how they had adopted open curriculum with transdisciplinary course formats.

Prof. Satyanarayana highlighted multi-disciplinary learning, value education (professional ethics, creative arts, lifestyle management and ecology), and extended internship opportunities. He observed that the flexibility in electives, skill development and community-oriented projects ensured a much-needed focus towards nation-building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Rajesh Viswanathan said IISER had decided upon multiple-exit strategies in the BS-MS program. Students exiting in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth year would get a certificate, diploma, B.Sc., BS degree (equivalent to B.Sc. Hons) and BS-MS dual degree, respectively.

Prof. Raja Reddy and Prof. Bharathi highlighted the university-industry linkage, community engagement and focus on incubation as a result of the NEP 2020, while Prof. Sankar Narayan explained the curriculum development at the Sanskrit varsity on the lines of the ancient Nalanda and Takshasila. Mr. Manjunath recalled that the KVS was adhering to the NEP pattern right from the foundation courses.

SVU Registrar O.Md. Hussain and IIT Deputy Registrar Chaman Mehta took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.