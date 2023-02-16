HamberMenu
Installation of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar statue at Swarajya Maidan begins

February 16, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Workers install a shoe part of the 125-foot Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue at Swarajya Maidan, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Workers install a shoe part of the 125-foot Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue at Swarajya Maidan, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The installation of the 125-foot statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Swarajya Maidan, which is being turned into Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park, began on Thursday amid chants of prayers by religious heads of all faiths.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Merugu Nagarjuna and Kottu Satyanarayana who are members of the cabinet sub-committee for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park Construction along with other officials took part in the programme.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that in the first phase of the installation of the shoes, part of the 125-foot statue was being placed on the 80-foot pedestal. The remaining works would be taken up on time and the statue would be inaugurated on April 14, 2023, he said.

Mr. Botcha said with a total height of 205 feet, including the pedestal, the statue would be a major attraction of the city.

