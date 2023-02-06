ADVERTISEMENT

Install CCTV cameras in all railway stations to prevent crimes: Railway SP

February 06, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

5,470 kg ganja seized, 362 smugglers arrested, say railway police

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Railway Police Vishal Gunni during a meeting with GRP officers of seven districts, in Vijayawada on Monday

Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP) Vishal Gunni has directed Government Railway Police (GRP) to install surveillance cameras in all railway stations to check the smuggling of ganja, theft and other illegal activities.

Reviewing the measures to prevent ganja smuggling and other crimes on railway premises and trains here on Monday, Mr. Vishal asked his subordinates to regularly check CCTV footage.

Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) P. Nagaraja Reddy of Vijayawada and Guntur and B.V. Nageswara Reddy of Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry divisions said that 5,470 kg of ganja, smuggled through various trains, was seized in one year. Railway Special Branch CI U. Bangaru Raju said the GRP registered 207 cases and arrested 362 smugglers.

The SRP instructed the DSPs, CIs, SIs and intelligence officials to develop a information network to check crimes on trains and railway premises. Mr. Vishal said that the smugglers were transporting ganja from Odisha to Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other States.

“With the police stepping up vigil on trains and at stations, smugglers were carrying ganja in smaller quantities by concealing it in luggage, under seats and in toilets,” the SRP said. Instructions have been given to GRP to coordinate with the railway officers to ensure that all CCTV cameras function and install new ones.

CIs and SIs of seven districts, along with intelligence and SB officials, participated in the meeting.

