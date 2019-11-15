Inspired by Swaminathan, engineering students turn stubble into bio-products

With stubble burning becoming a hot issue, and Indian agriculture scientists, including M.S.Swaminathan engaged in exploring sustainable ways to address its consequences, a group of four students led by an Assistant Professor have come up with a lasting solution.

Their innovation is expected to stop stubble burning and provide a livelihood option for farmers in the North Andhra region.

While Northern India is struggling to tackle stubble burning’s environmental impact, the group - Green Gears - hailing from an agriculture background strove to address the consequences of the advent of “Crop harvesters”, which forced the farmers to switch over to stubble burning in their region.

Cups and plates from stubble

Their experiment - manufacturing of bio-plates and cups from the paddy stubble through steaming method- won the Nava Bharat Nirman Award at the Indian International Science Festival (IISF) held in Kolkata on November 7.

IISF is a national platform created by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Vijnana Bharathi, promoting innovation in Science and Technology.

The group - D. Sushma Yadav, G. Meenakshi, G. Srikant, and D. Mahesh Kumar - from the Mechanical Engineering Department of Raghu Engineering College near Bheemunipatnam town in Visakhapatnam district is led by Assistant Professor Rajesh Singuru.

Clueless farmers

“Farmers in our region were clueless about the challenge posed by crop harvesters - making the stubble into pieces that could not be fed to cattle, forcing them to burn it on the field itself. Such a scenario has forced us to experiment on stubble to avoid the burning. The outcome is bio-products,” Mr. Singuru told The Hindu.

Under their experiment, stubble is steamed until it turns into pulp to manufacture degradable bioproducts.

“M.S. Swaminathan’s idea of bio-parks is now driving us to go into further research to explore more products. We are persuading the farmers to form into co-operative societies to be engaged in manufacturing of bio-products from the paddy stubble during their absence of agriculture,” the professor added.

A livelihood option

Mahesh Kumar, the team member hailing from an agricultural family in Srikakulam district, told The Hindu that they are optimistic of bringing about a change.

“Our experiment has thrown light on exploring a livelihood option for farmers in our region that witnesses farmers' migration. Families like mine could sense the benefit of our experiment,” Mr. Mahesh Kumar said.

Guided by IISF scientists, the group is also examining possibilities to come up with a start-up, helping farmers to generate income through the eco-friendly practice.