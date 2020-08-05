Inspector suspended for allegedly kicking Dalit man

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amir Bardar on Wednesday suspended Palasa-Tekkali Circle Inspector Venugopala Rao for allegedly a Dalit person when the latter approached the police for justice with regard to allocation of house site.
A video of the police officer’s alleged rude behaviour with Mari Jagan in the police station went viral in social media groups.
Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas directed the SP to conduct an inquiry and suspend Mr. Venugopala Rao immediately. Visakhapatnam Range DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao also sought a report from SP on the incident.
Meanwhile, the Police Department through its official Twitter account said condemned the alleged high-handed behaviour of Mr. Venugopala Rao. “An inquiry has also been ordered to go into the facts. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated within AP Police,” said Srikakulam police department through its official twitter account.
Telugu Desam Party district president Gowthu Sirisha alleged that local YSRCP leaders had harassed Mr. Jagan and the victim could not get justice even in the police station. “I have never seen such police brutality in Andhra Pradesh. It should be probed thoroughly and justice needed to be done to Dalit family,” she said.
Ambedkar India’s Mission Srikakulam convener BSS Prasad Kumar sought dismissal of the Circle Inspector from service. “A case should be registered under SC and ST Atrocities Act against the police official. We brought the issue to the notice of the Human Rights Commission also,” said Mr. Prasad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath