Inspector suspended for allegedly kicking Dalit man

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amir Bardar on Wednesday suspended Palasa-Tekkali Circle Inspector Venugopala Rao for allegedly a Dalit person when the latter approached the police for justice with regard to allocation of house site.

A video of the police officer’s alleged rude behaviour with Mari Jagan in the police station went viral in social media groups.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas directed the SP to conduct an inquiry and suspend Mr. Venugopala Rao immediately. Visakhapatnam Range DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao also sought a report from SP on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Police Department through its official Twitter account said condemned the alleged high-handed behaviour of Mr. Venugopala Rao. “An inquiry has also been ordered to go into the facts. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated within AP Police,” said Srikakulam police department through its official twitter account.

Telugu Desam Party district president Gowthu Sirisha alleged that local YSRCP leaders had harassed Mr. Jagan and the victim could not get justice even in the police station. “I have never seen such police brutality in Andhra Pradesh. It should be probed thoroughly and justice needed to be done to Dalit family,” she said.

Ambedkar India’s Mission Srikakulam convener BSS Prasad Kumar sought dismissal of the Circle Inspector from service. “A case should be registered under SC and ST Atrocities Act against the police official. We brought the issue to the notice of the Human Rights Commission also,” said Mr. Prasad.