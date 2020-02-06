Insider trading in Amaravati land purchases: CID begins filing FIRs

The plot in the irregularities in land purchases in the Amaravati region - before the formal announcement of the Capital - seems to be getting murkier, and how. The AP CID says it has now collected direct evidence against some persons, who owned land in Amaravati, of obtaining white ration cards using forged documents.

The CID claims it has already identified 797 white ration card holders, including 268 PAN Card holders who were involved in transactions in 761.34 acres covering Amaravathi, Pedakakani, Tadikonda, Thulluru, Mangalagiri and Tadepalli mandals, whose open market value is ₹ 291.34 crore, while the sale deed value alone is ₹ 38.56 crore. The market values have been certified by Mandal Revenue Officers of these three mandals.

Falsification and forgery

The CID has booked four FIRs on Thursday in Krishna district against those who have been owning land in Amaravati and who have obtained white ration cards in Penamaluru, Poranki and Yanamalakuduru village near Vijayawada. Among them are a retired railway employee, the spouse of a employee of a PSU Bank, etc.

Basing on a complaint by Tahsildar of Penamaluru, the CID has booked a case against Pollineni Kondala Rao, a native of Yenamalakuduru village near Vijayawada. The accused has been charged with obtaining a white ration card (WAP 0618005A0320) meant for BPL families by submitting fabricated documents. The CID says it has collected evidence of the accused possessing 1.08 acres of land in Nelapadu village in Thullur mandal and after giving his land under the Land Pooling Scheme, he has been given a residential plot of 1,078 sq. yards a 200-sq. yard commercial plot, out of which he has sold 330 sq. yards and built a house in Yanamalakuduru. “While obtaining a white ration card, the accused had concealed this information,” the CID said.

Government employees accused

It has booked cases under sections 177, 403, 420, 468, 471, 120 (B) of IPC.

In another instance, the CID has booked one Abdul Jamadhar of obtaining a white ration card (WAP 0618021800040). A native of Ganguru village in Pemamaluru mandal, Mr. Jamadhar has bought one acre of land at Rayapudi village. The accused was found to have a two-storeyed duplex house in Kanuru village.

In another instance, Mandava Nagamani, a native of Penamaluru village, obtained a white ration card (WAP 0629013A0193), and had purchased 0.95 cents in Venkatapalem. She was found to already have a house in Padmanabhapuram in Poranki village. Bollineni Nagalakshmi, a retired railway employee, was also in the list of white ration card holders, who had purchased land in Amaravati.

Land and lucre

Further, Bhukya Nagalakshmi, a PSU bank employee, was also among the list of white ration card holders. She was found to have possessed 0.25 acres in Nelapadu, while her spouse is an assistant engineer in VTPS, Ibrahimpatnam.

Based on this, the CID has written to respective collectors to cancel the white ration cards of the accused and initiate a probe into how they had secured them. The probe will also include those who have made benami purchases of huge chunks of land.