Insider trading: former A-G files petition in HC

Dammalapati pleads with court to direct respondents not to take any coercive action

Dammalapati Srinivas, former Advocate-General (A-G) of Andhra Pradesh government, who is allegedly involved in ‘insider trading’ of lands in Amaravati, filed a petition in the High Court praying for a direction to the respondents not to take coercive actions like arrest / detention in any inquiry / investigation being conducted.

He also sought a direction to the respondents to continue such inquiry / investigation under the strict supervision of the High Court or a retired judge of the High Court.

Besides, the former A-G appealed to the court to direct the respondents to pay a reasonable amount as compensation for intimidating and causing mental harassment.

In his affidavit, Mr. Srinivas stated that his writ petition emanated from the ‘despotic rule’ of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who bore a personal grudge for sending him to incarceration for his actions, and that he was using the police for personal biddings.

‘Not privy to any info’

He submitted to the court that he was not privy to information on the location of the capital city by virtue of him being the A-G at that time and he did not trade in any land or properties on the basis of such information which he is said to have received through his office or otherwise.

Mr. Srinivas further mentioned that some of his submissions to the erstwhile High Court of Andhra Pradesh in the CBI case on investments allegedly made by several private companies and individuals in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy's businesses as part of a quid pro quo arrangement in exchange of favours said to be done by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government, prompted the present Chief Minister to personally target him.

Another reason for being maligned, Mr. Srinivas claimed, was his representation of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the High Court of AP with regard to the charges levelled on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy by former Minister P. Shankar Rao and three TDP leaders.

Besides, Mr. Srinivas informed the court that he also represented opposition party leaders, various media houses and journalists against the present government and assisting the High Court as a court officer in matters of public interest.