Inscriptions discoveredat Srisailam temple

KURNOOL

08 September 2020 00:19 IST

Officials unearth 28 copper leaves with Odiya, Telugu and Devanagari scripts on them

Twenty-eight Tamrapatra Sasanas (inscriptions on copper leaves) were discovered in the Ghanta Matham at Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam on Monday while the renovation work was on at the Matham site.

Workers found 28 copper foils/leaves with inscriptions in Odiya, Telugu and Devanagari while renovating the Panchamathas of the Srisailam temple. Temple Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao and other engineering staff verified the ancient items found between rocks on the northern wall of the Matham premises.

According to Srisailam Publications Editor Anil Kumar, while four copper plates each of 5 inches X 9 inches and 4.75 in X 9.5 were found, there were two plates of 3.5 inches X 8 inches each. The remaining were found in six different sizes of 4.25-6.25 inches X 8.5-9.75 inches.

Police and revenue officials were immediately informed about the discovery and a panchanama was done by the temple executive engineer Murali Balakrishna in the presence of Circle Inspector of Police Ravindra, Mandal Revenue Inspector G. Ravi and Telugu University professor R. Chandrasekhar Reddy.