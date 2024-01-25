GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inscription related to Kayastha chief Gangaya Sahini found at Ayyambotlapalli in Andhra Pradesh

The inscription suggests that Gangayya Sahini died in 1262 CE, says ASI Mysuru official

January 25, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
An inscription depicting the death of Kayastha chief Gangaya Sahini has been found at Ayyambotlapalli in Prakasam district.

An inscription depicting the death of Kayastha chief Gangaya Sahini has been found at Ayyambotlapalli in Prakasam district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Archaeological experts have established evidence for the year of death of Kayastha chief Gangaya Sahini based on an inscription found at Ayyambotlapalli of Yarragondapalem mandal in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

“The inscription suggests that Gangayya Sahini died in 1262 CE,” K. Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Mysuru, who decoded the inscription told The Hindu.

Gangaya Sahini was the first ruler of the Kayastha dynasty. He had an association with Ganapati Deva, a monarch of Kakatiya dynasty. In a book authored by Nelaturi Venkataramanaiah, it was mentioned that the Kayastha rulers expanded their kingdom from Panugallu in the present Nalgonda district in Telangana to Chintamani near present Kolar in Karnataka. It is believed that these Kayasthas had migrated from Maharashtra to Andhra Pradesh at that time due to various reasons.

Engraved on a stone slab, this inscription was found at Ayyambotlapalli village, said Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad, a revenue officer working at Yerragondapalem.

Mr. Munirathnam Reddy explained that the inscription was written in Telugu language and dated [Saka 1184] Dundubhi, Bhadrapada, Su 15, Thursday, Lunar eclipse which is August 31 in 1262 C.E.

“The inscription records the gift of the village Guduru (after exemption from all taxes) along with Sada-Sunkam to the God Srigiri (Mallikarjuna Deva of Srisailam) by Satrayya for the merit of Gangaya Sahini (1239-1257 C.E.) on the occasion of a lunar eclipse. The above gift was entrusted to Hallisetti,” said Mr. Munirathnam Reddy, adding that Hallisetti was a person from that area, who was given the responsibility of protecting the gift.

