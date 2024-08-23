ADVERTISEMENT

Inscription found in A.P. village reveals Vijayanagara king’s donation to God Mallikarjunadeva

Published - August 23, 2024 07:57 pm IST - GUNTUR 

It was found on a Nandi pillar at Palutla village in Nallamala forest area in Prakasam district

The Hindu Bureau

The inscription found at Palutla village of Yerragondapalem mandal in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: T VIJAY KUMAR

An inscription of Vijayanagara king Devaraya II, explored by a scholar of Acharya Nagarjuna University, records the gift of 800 Varahas (gold coins) and a village Puttluvadi, probably the present Palutla, to presiding deity Mallikarjunadeva of Sriparvata for worship, festivities and food offerings for the god.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was done when the king was camping at Udayagiri Rajya, as per the inscription. 

K. Munirathnam Reddy, director of Epigraphy, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told this correspondent that the inscription was engraved on the four sides of a Nandi pillar found at Palutla village of Yerragondapalem mandal, Prakasam district, inside the Nallamala forest area of Andhra Pradesh.

“It is written in Telugu language and characters, dated Saka 1358, Nala, Karttika, su 9, which is equal to 1436 C.E., October 18,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vadde Madhav, a research scholar in the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, explored the inscription, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US