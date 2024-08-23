Inscription found in A.P. village reveals Vijayanagara king’s donation to God Mallikarjunadeva

An inscription of Vijayanagara king Devaraya II, explored by a scholar of Acharya Nagarjuna University, records the gift of 800 Varahas (gold coins) and a village Puttluvadi, probably the present Palutla, to presiding deity Mallikarjunadeva of Sriparvata for worship, festivities and food offerings for the god.

It was done when the king was camping at Udayagiri Rajya, as per the inscription.

K. Munirathnam Reddy, director of Epigraphy, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told this correspondent that the inscription was engraved on the four sides of a Nandi pillar found at Palutla village of Yerragondapalem mandal, Prakasam district, inside the Nallamala forest area of Andhra Pradesh.

“It is written in Telugu language and characters, dated Saka 1358, Nala, Karttika, su 9, which is equal to 1436 C.E., October 18,” he said.

Vadde Madhav, a research scholar in the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, explored the inscription, he added.