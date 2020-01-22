Insane man sets house on fire in East Godavari district (A.P.) village, two burnt alive

Two persons, including a five-year-old girl, were burnt alive when a man, suspected to be mentally deranged, reportedly set a house ablaze in Dulla village in East Godavari district in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as K. Ramu (18), and K. Vijaya Lakshmi (5). The girl’s mother K. Durga Bhavani and another child are battling for life in Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital.

Reason unknown

The suspect, M. Srinivas, is absconding. The reason for the brutal act was not known immediately, said Rajamahendravaram South Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Venkateswarlu.

According to reports, a couple, K. Satyavathi and Appa Rao, were staying with their son, Ramu (who died in the mishap), in Dulla village. The victim, Durga Bhavani, came to her parent’s house for Sankranthi festival.

Premediatated crime?

“Srinivas, who too is a native of Dulla village, is a relative of Satyavathi. As per CCTV footages, the suspect procured petrol in a nearby bunk around 1.30 a.m. and filled it in a bottle. He might have removed the tiles from the roof of the house, poured petrol and set fire,” the DSP told The Hindu.

Rajamahendravaram Urban district Superintendent of Police Semushi Bajpai constituted special teams to nab the suspect in the case.

“Six persons were sleeping in the house when the incident occurred. According to the villagers, Srinivas has done a ‘recce’ before committing the offence. We will detect the case soon,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.