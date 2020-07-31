INS Vishwakarma ties up with AU for PG course

VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INS Vishwakarma to award the PG Diploma in Shipbuilding Technology to Special Duty Shipwright Officers (SD (SW)), here on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by Registrar Prof. V. Krishna Mohan on behalf of Andhra University and by the Commanding Officer, INS Vishwakarma, Commodore Sanjiv Kapoor, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and others.

Prior to this, Andhra University and INS Vishwakarma had recently signed an MoU for award of B.Sc degree to the Hull Artificer Sailors of Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

During the ceremony, Commodore Sanjiv Kapoor presented a Scorpene Class submarine model to Mr. Prasad Reddy which was hand-crafted by the Hull Artificer Apprentice trainees.