INS Vikrant likely to be based in Visakhapatnam from the fag of 2024, says ENC chief Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta

December 03, 2022 - VISAKHAPATNAM

If everything goes as per plan, INS Vikrant, the indigenously-built aircraft carrier, will be based in Visakhapatnam, in Eastern Naval Command, from the end of 2024.

Addressing the media here on Saturday on the eve of the Navy Day, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said a berth would be built at the outer harbour to accommodate INS Vikrant.

“The ship is currently undergoing final trials and tests at Kochi, and for a brief period it may be based in Chennai,” he said.

The aircraft carrier would augment the Eastern Fleet, and more ships would be added to the existing fleet.

‘Monitoring Chinese movement’

Responding to a question on the Chinese Navy setting up a base at Djibouti and increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said, with the addition of INS Vikrant and other ships, the fleet would become more robust.

“We are continuously monitoring the Chinese movement. We already have a robust fleet, and with the addition of the new ships, including the aircraft carrier and submarines, we will have enough capability to counter any threats,” Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said.

Speaking about the Agniveer scheme, he said 3,474 candidates out of 10.82 lakh had been shortlisted, and of them 340 were women.

“For the first time, women are being recruited in the below officer rank. The first set of 3,474 candidates are undergoing final clearance and medical tests at INS Chilka, and we expect about 3,000, including women, to join the Indian Navy by mid 2023 after training,” he said.

Vice Admiral Dasgupta also pointed out that women would be trained in 29 trades, including sea-going, and work was on to modify the ships to accommodate them.

He said the Naval Alternative Operations Base, which would house the strategic platforms, was getting ready and should be operational by the first half of 2024.

Ships under construction

The ENC chief also said that about 40 ships were under construction, and 38 of them were being built indigenously. At least half of them would be allotted to the ENC, including the anti submarine warfare ships (ASWs), diving support vessels, fleet supply ships, frigates and survey ships, he added.

Referring to a question on underwater platforms, he said the Indian Navy had a number of projects underway for underwater research vessels, submarines and unmanned underwater vehicles.

Vice Admiral Dasgupta pointed out that the ENC had stretched its footprints across the Indo-Pacific region by visiting over 25 ports from the East coast of India to the West coast of the U.S., and had participated in about 13 bilateral and five multilateral exercises with friendly countries, for enhancing interoperability and maritime security cooperation.

He also spoke about the success of PFR and MILAN-2022 and other humanitarian tasks undertaken by the ENC this year.

