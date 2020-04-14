Andhra Pradesh

INS Dega of ENC ready for round-the-clock operations

INS Dega of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) ensured that the joint-user airfield remains open round the clock, in Visakhapatnam, Tuesday.

Safety services, airfield facilities continue to be available

With the nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of virus during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, INS Dega of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) ensured that the joint-user airfield at Visakhapatnam remains open round the clock.

The manning of the airfield has been modified to ensure that all requisite safety services and airfield facilities continued to be available. This ensured that all special flights, as well as, the cargo flight of SpiceJet continued its operations unhindered. So far, 15 sorties of the cargo flight have operated since the lockdown has been enforced.

Further, the Indian Navy continued to maintain its operational vigil carrying out regular maritime surveillance missions by day and night. The Dornier squadron of the ENC, INAS 311, operating from the air station, has been undertaking regular maritime surveillance missions.

Additionally, all other air assets have been kept mission-ready and prepared for immediate deployment should the need arise.

