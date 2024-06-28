GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inquiry ordered into ‘sexual harassment’ of paramedical staff in Sri Sathya Sai district

Victims meet Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha; a report will be submitted to the Director of Health and the District Collector soon, says DMHO

Published - June 28, 2024 08:13 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (Sri Sathya Sai district)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Sri Sathya Sai District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Manju Vani has said that an inquiry has been ordered into the allegations of sexual harassment of paramedical staff by a Medical Officer at the primary health centre at NS Gate village in Chennakottapally mandal.

The inquiry was ordered after several ANMs lodged complaints with the Medical and Health Department. A committee of doctors visited the PHC as the part of the inquiry.

“The inquiry began on June 28 (Thursday). A report will be submitted to the Director of Health and the District Collector within 24 hours,” said the DMHO.

Meanwhile, former Minister and Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha expressed concern over the incident.

Some victims apprised Ms. Sunitha of the situation and showed her the WhatsApp chats involving the doctor. Ms. Sunitha assured them justice. She urged the authorities to take action in the case.

