Inquiry ordered into 668 claims for pension under physically-challenged quota in Konaseema district

District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar on Friday ordered an inquiry into the eligibility of the 668 persons who claimed complete disability to get the monthly aid of ₹15,000 under the social welfare pension in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The 668 persons have been receiving monthly financial aid by submitting disability certificates issued under the district-level medical board and SADAREM (Software for Assessment of Disabled Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment), a portal that addresses the rehabilitation and empowerment of the physically-challenged.

In a review meeting on the eligibilities of beneficiaries of the pensions, Mr. Mahesh Kumar said, “We have received many complaints on fake certificates allegedly produced by the beneficiaries of disabled pension. A team of doctors will conduct an inquiry into the eligibility criteria and disability percentage of the 668 beneficiaries.”

“Those found without complete disability as claimed in their certificates would not be entitled to the ₹15,000 aid, and will be given ₹6,000. The inquiry will be completed by August end,” said Mr. Mahesh Kumar. The inquiry will be conducted by a team of doctors with expertise in various disabilities. District Medical and Health Officer Durga Rao Dora and District Hospital Services Coordinator Dr. Karthik will monitor the inquiry.

