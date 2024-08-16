GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inquiry ordered into 668 claims for pension under physically-challenged quota in Konaseema district

Those found without complete disability as claimed in their certificates would not be entitled to the ₹15,000 aid, and will be given ₹6,000, says Collector

Published - August 16, 2024 08:09 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar reviewing the eligibility criteria of the physically-challenged persons availing pension in Amalapuram on Friday.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar reviewing the eligibility criteria of the physically-challenged persons availing pension in Amalapuram on Friday.

District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar on Friday ordered an inquiry into the eligibility of the 668 persons who claimed complete disability to get the monthly aid of ₹15,000 under the social welfare pension in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

The 668 persons have been receiving monthly financial aid by submitting disability certificates issued under the district-level medical board and SADAREM (Software for Assessment of Disabled Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment), a portal that addresses the rehabilitation and empowerment of the physically-challenged. 

In a review meeting on the eligibilities of beneficiaries of the pensions, Mr. Mahesh Kumar said, “We have received many complaints on fake certificates allegedly produced by the beneficiaries of disabled pension. A team of doctors will conduct an inquiry into the eligibility criteria and disability percentage of the 668 beneficiaries.”

“Those found without complete disability as claimed in their certificates would not be entitled to the ₹15,000 aid, and will be given ₹6,000. The inquiry will be completed by August end,” said Mr. Mahesh Kumar. The inquiry will be conducted by a team of doctors with expertise in various disabilities. District Medical and Health Officer Durga Rao Dora and District Hospital Services Coordinator Dr. Karthik will monitor the inquiry.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.