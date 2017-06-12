Probe into construction quality of VS University buildings

A three-member top-level committee headed by retired IAS officer Venkat Raman has taken up an inquiry into the quality of buildings constructed for the administrative and academic blocks and hostels of the Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) at Kakutur village near here.

All the buildings put together were completed at a cost of nearly ₹26 crore with the university management awaiting release of more funds from the government to construct some more buildings to get the full campus in place.

However, several student leaders have begun agitating against various alleged lapses in the university among which the quality was one aspect.

The students took their protest to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan a few months ago following which the actor-turned-politician was stated to have taken up the matter with Human Resources Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

In the aftermath of this, the government set up the three-member committee. Shyamasunder Reddy, superintending engineer of the AP Education, Welfare, Infrastructure and Development Corporation, and Ramana Reddy, faculty, SVU Engineering College, are the other members of the committee.

Expert opinion

It is learnt that the committee has decided to prepare a full-fledged report and submit the same to the government in 45 to 50 days.

As part of this, the committee members have also considered the need for getting a technical inquiry conducted by an organisation having expertise in the related field of engineering. This is expected to take considerable time.

Meanwhile, the university officials say that there is no scope for any lapses in the construction of buildings as all the necessary approvals were taken and quality check has been done during the course of construction itself.

The officials also feel that the present inquiry has been going on just because the students were agitating for long and that the issue was blown out of proportion at the state level.