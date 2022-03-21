Andhra Pradesh: Inquiry into complaints against mango processing unit begins

Investigating officer to submit his findings to State govt. soon

The government has initiated a probe into the charges levelled by farmers against what they call the ‘cartelisation’ by a mango processing unit, which are reportedly robbing them of their hard work.

The issue, pertaining to 2021, assumes significance as another season has begun in the mango-rich belt of Rayalaseema.

Regional Joint Director of Marketing (Kadapa) C. Ramanjaneyulu, who had formally initiated the probe in Chittoor last Wednesday and given a patient hearing to the farmers as well as the representatives of the processing unit, is learnt to be waiting for a written reply from the latter.

The issue, which remained under wraps for several months, escalated after the Consortium of Indian Farmers’ Associations (CIFA) honorary adviser P. Chengal Reddy wrote to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 8 this year, based on which Principal Secretary (Agriculture and Cooperation) Y. Madhusudhana Reddy asked Mr. Ramanjaneyulu on February 17 to initiate a probe.

Mr. Chengal Reddy, accompanied by other farmers’ representatives, attended the inquiry and accused the processing unit of going back on its word. Jain Farm Fresh Limited (JFFL) manager Sameer Sharma, who represented the company at the probe, said the company only had an informal ‘understanding’ over e-mail, and that no formal agreement had been entered into with the farmers.

The case is based on a tripartite agreement entered into by the farmers’ body with a leading beverages company and its bottling partner JFFL for direct procurement of mangoes, at a price of ₹1 a kg above the prevailing rate and payment within ten days of supply. During the supply period of June 10 to July 15, 2021, the farmers have reportedly delivered 947 loads involving 4,725 metric tonnes, but they claim that the company had failed to honour the contract.

When contacted by The Hindu, Mr. Sameer Sharma claimed that the ‘pro-farmer’ company had, at times, paid the farmers more than ₹1 above the market rate, thus satisfying hundreds of farmers, and said that it was ‘improper’ of the farmers to level such charges against them.

Mr. Ramanjaneyulu told The Hindu that he would submit a report to the government based on his preliminary findings.