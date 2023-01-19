Inquiry commission visits stampede venue in Guntur, interacts with victims, eyewitnesses

January 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Commission of Inquiry, headed by the former judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, B. Seshasayana Reddy, on Thursday visited the place where three people had lost their lives on January 1 following a stampede after the public meeting addressed by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The commission was constituted by the government to inquire into the stampedes that had taken place on December 28, 2022, at Kandukur and January 1, 2023, in Guntur.

Mr. Seshasayana Reddy interacted with many stakeholders and noted down their statements.

The commission also enquired with the officials from the police, revenue and other departments.

District Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez were pesent.

Mr. Seshasayana Reddy interacted with the victims, eyewitnesses, and TDP corporator Vemulapalli Sriram Prasad. Later, the commission recorded the statements of the victims at the R&B Guest House.