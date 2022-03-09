Inquiry begins into alleged police torture in A.P. suicide case

Circle Inspector put on Vacant Reserve following the incident

Circle Inspector put on Vacant Reserve following the incident

Mandapeta Circle Inspector K. Durga Prasad was put on Vacant Reserve (VR) in connection with an alleged physical torture case, in which a youth had reportedly ended his life at Mandapeta town in East Godavari district on March 8.

The victim has been identified as P. Krishna Bhagavan, whose family members on Tuesday staged a dharna along with his body alleging that physical torture at the hands of Mr. Durga Prasad prompted Krishna to take the extreme step.

According to sources, Krishna was in a relationship with a minor girl in Mandapeta town. The girl’s mother, who did not approve of their relationship, approached the police and lodged a complaint. On Sunday, Krishna was reportedly summoned to the police station for counselling.

Krishna reportedly did not return home ever since and his body was later found on the outskirts of the town, his family members said, alleging that Durga Prasad had assaulted Krishna after which the latter ended his life.

In an official release, East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Raveendranath Babu said that departmental action has been proposed against Durga Prasad. “A report on the case has been submitted to higher authorities for further action. The Circle Inspector has been put on Vacancy Reserve,” he added.

Ramachandrapuram DSP B. Balachandra Reddy told The Hindu that an inquiry has been ordered into the case which will be taken up by a Deputy Superintendent of Police. Mr. Balachandra Reddy added that the victim had left behind a suicide note and the investigation is on to ascertain the exact reasons that drove the youth to end his life.

Those struggling with suicidal tendencies are urged to contact the Kakinada police on 9490760768.