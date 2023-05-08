ADVERTISEMENT

Input subsidy will be released in rabi to compensate for crop damage, says Dy. CM

May 08, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TADEPALLIGUDEM (WEST GODAVARI)

Govt. has recently adopted a policy to provide the benefit to farmers well within the agricultural season concerned, says Kottu Satyanarayana

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana and Civil Supplies Minister K. Nageswara Rao interacting with farmers near Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana on Monday announced that input subsidy for farmers would be released in the ongoing rabi season itself, compensating for the crop damage reported during the recent rains in Andhra Pradesh. 

Accompanied by Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Mr. Satyanarayana inspected the paddy procurement exercise in the rural areas around Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district.

“The State government has recently adopted a policy that guarantees the release of input subsidy well within the agricultural season concerned. We are preparing to release the input subsidy in the ongoing rabi itself,” said Mr. Satyanarayana. 

During the field visit, he interacted with farmers and enquired about the challenges being faced by them. He also examined the quality of the harvested paddy that is ready to be procured.

Action against millers

Mr. Nageswara Rao said that at least 12 rice mills had been sealed as the owners reportedly created hurdles to the farmers in selling their produce. 

“The current procurement exercise makes it very clear that there is no need for farmers to visit rice mills as their role ends on handing over the produce to the Rythu Bharosa Kendra. We will initiate action against rice millers if they ask farmers to visit them,” he said.

By May 8, paddy worth ₹850 crore had been procured across the State, and payment would be made within the stipulated three-week period. “The amount will be deposited into farmers’ bank accounts,” he added.

