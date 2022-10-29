‘Input cost of aquaculture on the rise due to labour component’

Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University (Narsapuram) Principal Scientist T. Neeraja, on October 29 (Saturday), said that the input cost of aquaculture continues to increase due to labour component.

Addressing the gathering at ‘Aqua Connect’, a one-day conference organized by Vishnu Engineering College for Women here, Ms. Neeraja said that the expenditure on electricity has also been a major cause for the increase in input cost.

Ms. Neeraja has appealed to the engineers to design mobile applications to conduct water quality tests at affordable prices.

Vishnu Educational Society Secretary K. Adithya Vissam and teaching staff were present.