ADVERTISEMENT

Input cost has tripled since 2019, tomato belt farmers tell Lokesh

March 08, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 02:28 am IST - RAYACHOTI

At the farmers’ meet organised at the traditional tomato belt of Vayalpadu mandal in Piler constituency, the participants said they used to spend ₹10,000 per acre earlier, which had become ₹30,000 today

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during his ‘Yuva Galam’ walkathon accompanied by former Ministers N. Amarnath Reddy and N. Kishore Kumar Reddy in the latter’s Piler constituency of Annamayya district, on Tuesday.

Farmers lamented the rise in input cost by three times since 2019, and expressed their grievance before Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday.

At the farmers’ meet organised at the traditional tomato belt of Vayalpadu mandal in Piler constituency, the participants said they used to spend ₹10,000 per acre earlier, which had become ₹30,000 today. While complaining that the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) offered nothing but urea, they also alleged that the counter staff asked them about their political affiliation before issuing the stock. The farmers rued that the government, under the pretext of offering financial support under Rythu Bharosa, had removed scores of subsidies, including for fodder.

Mr. Lokesh said the Naidu regime offered drip irrigation at 90% subsidy, which largely benefited in wetting the arid tracts of Rayalaseema, while the present government, in sharp contrast, had not issued a single drip connection. He warned that the proposal to install meters to agricultural connections would sound a death knell for farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP leader enquired about the tomato processing unit promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra taken up before the 2019 elections. “I have seen 26 RBKs under lock and key, which is an indicator of this government’s performance,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US