Input cost has tripled since 2019, tomato belt farmers tell Lokesh

March 08, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - RAYACHOTI

Farmers lamented the rise in input cost by three times since 2019, and expressed their grievance before Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday.

At the farmers’ meet organised at the traditional tomato belt of Vayalpadu mandal in Piler constituency, the participants said they used to spend ₹10,000 per acre earlier, which had become ₹30,000 today. While complaining that the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) offered nothing but urea, they also alleged that the counter staff asked them about their political affiliation before issuing the stock. The farmers rued that the government, under the pretext of offering financial support under Rythu Bharosa, had removed scores of subsidies, including for fodder.

Mr. Lokesh said the Naidu regime offered drip irrigation at 90% subsidy, which largely benefited in wetting the arid tracts of Rayalaseema, while the present government, in sharp contrast, had not issued a single drip connection. He warned that the proposal to install meters to agricultural connections would sound a death knell for farmers.

The TDP leader enquired about the tomato processing unit promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra taken up before the 2019 elections. “I have seen 26 RBKs under lock and key, which is an indicator of this government’s performance,” he said.