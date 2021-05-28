Inoculate 60,000 people per day, Collector tells officials

Municipal Commissioners will make the arrangements for vaccination drive in urban areas, says Guntur Collector Vivek Yadav.

GUNTUR

28 May 2021 22:11 IST

‘Frontline workers should be vaccinated on a priority basis’

District Collector Vivek Yadav has asked the officials to achieve a target of vaccinating 60,000 people against coronavirus infection daily, adding that the revenue, municipal administration and health departments must work in coordination.

Reviewing the vaccination drive, MGNREGS works, construction, and implementation of housing scheme during a meeting through video link on Friday, the Collector Yadav said that the frontline workers and government employees should be inoculated on a priority basis. The Municipal Commissioners should make the necessary arrangements for vaccination drive in the limits of urban local bodies, while the MPDOs should take care of it in rural areas.

Referring to the works undertaken under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Mr. Yadav said the officials should strive to achieve the target set by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy to create 1 crore man days by the June-end.

Advertising

Advertising

He also asked the officials to expedite the works pertaining to the construction of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Anganwadi centres, Village and Urban Health Clinics, village wellness centres and etc.

Pedarandariki Illu scheme

Works related to grounding of ‘Pedarandariki Illu’ scheme should be also be done immediately and the construction of houses should begin by June 1, he said. “Ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are provided a house patta within 90 days of submission of applications,’’ said Mr. Yadav.

Joint Collectors A S Dinesh Kumar (Revenue), P. Prasanthi (VS/WS, Development) and sub collectors, RDO, Tahsildars and MPDOs were present.