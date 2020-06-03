Innovative changes yielding result, says AP DGP Gautam Sawang

The Andhra Pradesh police have made a lot of innovations and changes by leveraging the technology in the last one year, and has been extending good services to the public, according to Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

The AP police won 20 national awards in recognition of the innovation and excellence and launched many apps to reach out to the common public, the DGP said at a press conference held at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

To move closer to the public and address the grievances in a time-bound period, the State government has launched Spandana and the Police Department received 75,610 petitions, out of which 16,403 FIRs (22 %) have been registered.

Of the total petitions, 99 % were disposed within seven days, and 52 % complainants were women. Focus was laid to solve the grievances of women and action taken in some critical cases, he said.

The AP Disha Bill – 2019 was tabled in the Assembly to curb crime against women. As many as, 42,799 complaints were received by Disha app, of which 336 were actionable and 82 FIRs were registered.

Eighteen Disha police stations were set up across the State, out of which seven got ISO certification. The police registered 212 ‘Zero FIRs’ in the last five months and 62 FIRs were registered in 2019, the DGP explained.

Use of technology

Owing to leverage of technology in the Police Department, the number of cases disposed was increased to 88 %, which was 78 % last year, and the conviction rate was increased to 64 %, which was 58.1 in 2019, Mr. Sawang said.

“We are planning to introduce Electronic Evidence Recording Device to improve the quality of investigation and increase conviction rate. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the device soon,” the DGP said.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has introduced a system to find whether the matter posted in a social media group was genuine or not. Public can call to 9071666667 to ascertain whether the matter posted on any topic was true or not, he added.

With regard to profiling of criminals, 8.2 lakh persons were tracked, including sexual predators. Mapping of crime-prone areas and safe places was being done in the State, Mr. Sawang said.

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) cracked whip on liquor and sand smuggling and booked 6,196 cases and arrested 8,141 persons involved in illegal transportation. They seized 35,894 litres of ID liquor, 21,454 litres of IMFL, 3,49,602 tonnes of sand and destroyed 6,21,229 litres of jaggery wash during raids, he said.

Additional Director-Generals of Police Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, Harish Kumar Gupta, P.V. Sunil Kumar, SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal, IGP B. Srinivasulu, DIG (technical services) G. Pala Raju and other officers were present.