Inner Wheel Club to set up baby feeding cabins at public places

July 09, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Inner wheel club new president Kapuganti Sudha and other members lighting the lamp after taking charge in Vizianagaram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Inner Wheel Club new president Kapuganti Sudha and secretary Gunda Sandhyarama on Sunday said that the Club would set up baby milk-feeding cabins in public places such as railway stations, bus stands and theatres to enable mothers to feed their infants without any hesitation.

Addressing a media conference, Ms. Sudha said that the club had sought permission from the authorities concerned to set up the cabins within a few weeks. She said that breast cancer screenings would be taken up at several places as many youngsters were becoming victims of cancer at an early age.

She said that the club was helping poor students to pursue computer courses, apart from paying their fees in selected schools. The district vice-chairman A. Lakshmi Srinivas, club editor V. Radhika and others vowed to take up plantation drives and other service activities such as setting up cement benches in parks and distribution of sewing machines to needy women in this year.

