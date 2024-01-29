Inner Ring Road scam case | Supreme Court dismiss Andhra Pradesh Govt.'s plea against anticipatory bail to TDP chief Naidu

January 29, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on January 29 dismissed a plea of the Andhra Pradesh Government challenging the anticipatory bail granted to TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta dismissed the plea of the State Government in which it has challenged the high court order of January 10 giving relief to Mr. Naidu.

The bench noted that an appeal in the case arising from the same FIR involving other accused, was already dismissed by the court last year.

It said in view of the earlier order passed by this court, the bench is not inclined to entertain the appeal of the state government.

The Inner Ring Road scam case pertains to manipulating the master plan of Amaravati capital city, alignment of Inner Ring Road and the seed capital to allegedly offer undue enrichment to several companies during Mr. Naidu's tenure as Chief Minister.

