GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inner Ring Road scam case | Supreme Court dismiss Andhra Pradesh Govt.'s plea against anticipatory bail to TDP chief Naidu

The Inner Ring Road scam case pertains to manipulating the master plan of Amaravati capital city, alignment of Inner Ring Road and the seed capital to allegedly offer undue enrichment to several companies

January 29, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The Supreme Court on January 29 dismissed a plea of the Andhra Pradesh Government challenging the anticipatory bail granted to TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta dismissed the plea of the State Government in which it has challenged the high court order of January 10 giving relief to Mr. Naidu.

The bench noted that an appeal in the case arising from the same FIR involving other accused, was already dismissed by the court last year.

It said in view of the earlier order passed by this court, the bench is not inclined to entertain the appeal of the state government.

The Inner Ring Road scam case pertains to manipulating the master plan of Amaravati capital city, alignment of Inner Ring Road and the seed capital to allegedly offer undue enrichment to several companies during Mr. Naidu's tenure as Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.