Inmates of juvenile home urged to start life afresh

Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission Chairperson G. Hymavathi on Sunday urged inmates of the Government Boys Juvenile Observation Home to keep vices and addictions at bay and inculcate discipline in their lives.

Ms. Hymavathi visited the home as part of Child Rights Week celebrated universally from Children’s Day (November 14) to International Child Rights Day (November 20). The idea behind the week is to spread awareness about child rights.

Interacting with the inmates, Ms. Hymavathi asked them about the services and facilities available there. She enquired about their family background and the circumstances under which they were sent to the juvenile home. Besides housing children from Krishna and Guntur districts, the home also has inmates from as far as Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“Inmates should not be kept here for too long. The Juvenile Justice Board members should dispose of the cases at the earliest. Officials should also try and improve the facilities,” Ms. Hymavathi said.

The rights panel chief said that the world was teeming with distractions for adolescents and urged them to avoid bad company.

Almost 80% of the inmates happen to be school drop-outs, who were forced to become child labourers and subsequently fell into bad company and got addicted to vices.

“The children should understand the harm that they are causing to their health. After being released from here, they should mend their ways and start life afresh and make use of the many government schemes and scholarships to educate themselves,” Ms. Hymavathi said. Home superintendent Madhusudhan Rao, Juvenile Justice Board member Jayaraju and others were present.