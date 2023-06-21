HamberMenu
Inmate of child care home accused of sexual assault, thrashed by locals

Child Welfare Commission orders an inquiry into the incident

June 21, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A minor boy, who is an inmate of a Child Care Institution (CCI) in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district, allegedly sexually abused a girl in a nearby village a couple of days ago.

Upon learning of the incident, villagers tied the boy to a tree and thrashed him up. The minor suffered a head injury and is undergoing treatment.

The incident came to light after the CCI management produced the boy before the Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which ordered an inquiry on Tuesday.

CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha said the boy, who was staying at the children’s home located at Buddavaram in Krishna district, faced similar allegations from several girls earlier.

The boy also reportedly abused a girl in Buddavaram village. Locals, who observed the behaviour of the boy, beat him up severely, during which he suffered a major head injury.

“We have sent the boy to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, for treatment. The children’s home management has been directed to submit the details of the boy,” CWC member Chandragiri Radha Kumari said.

“CWC is inquiring into the issue. For how long the girls were being subjected to abuse and for how long,” Ms. Suvartha said.

