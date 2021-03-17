Injustice to Backward Classes in Telugu States, says BJP

BJP OBC Morcha president K. Lakshman addressing a party meeting in VIjayawada on Tuesday.

Vijayawada

17 March 2021 09:44 IST

K. Laxman said that 26 castes from North coastal Andhra were denied BC reservation as soon as the combined Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman has asserted that the governments of both Telugu speaking States are doing gross injustice to Backward Classes (BCs).

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments were going against the interests of BCs in their own ways. Neither the Opposition parties were rallying behind the BCs though injustice was being meted out to them in all spheres, he said.

Dr. Laxman held a meeting with the BJP OBC Morcha leaders here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said it was only the BJP which could ensure social justice to all the BCs, as the NDA-led Modi government at Centre was working for the development of the BCs. The Centre with a commitment to the BCs had accorded constitutional status to the BC Commission. Now, the BCs were being categorised. There were many castes that ddid not even 1 % of reservation. Efforts were on to do justice to all of them, he said.

Referring to BCs from Uttarandhra, Mr. Laxman said that 26 castes from North coastal Andhra were denied BC reservation as soon as the combined Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who hobnobs with his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhara Rao remained silent much to the agony of BCs. Mr. Jagan was requested to act swiftly at least now, he added.