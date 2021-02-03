Injustice meted out to State in Union Budget, allege CPI leaders

The CPI leaders got their heads tonsured near the Gandhi statue here on Tuesday in protest against the reported injustice done to the State in the Union Budget.
CPI City secretary M. Pydiraju, executive member K. Satyanarayana and party leader M. Srinivas got their heads tonsured. A.P. Mahila Samakhya State executive president A. Vimala and leader G. Jayamma got their hair cut in protest.
Addressing the gathering, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy deplored the injustice done to the State.
He said there was no allocation of funds for the Visakhapatnam railway zone (South Coast Railway zone), Special Category Status (SCS) and special package to the backward districts of north Andhra and Rayalaseema and the Polavaram project, which was declared as a national project.
He alleged that the Budget was prepared to benefit corporates. There was no mention on funds for operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered S Co R. The YSR Congress Party government has also failed to exert pressure on the Centre to fulfil the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, he said.
On the other hand, profit making PSUs were planned to be sold to corporates, he alleged.
City secretary Pydiraju said that the hair would be couriered to the Finance Minister.
CPI city assistant secretary SK. Rehaman, executive members Md. Begum, K. Satyanarayana, T. Sambamurthy and G. Rambabu were among those who participated in the protest.
