Injustice done to agri sector in budget, say farmers’ associations

March 16, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUPATI/KADAPA

Federation of Farmers’ Associations accuses govt. of ignoring pending irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Farmers’ bodies across the Rayalaseema region raised a hue and cry over what they termed ‘injustice’ in the agricultural budget presented by the State government on Thursday.

Federation of Farmers’ Associations (FFA) State president Ch. Koti Reddy wondered how the 6% allocation of the total budget would meet the requirements of the agriculture and allied sectors catering to 62% of the State’s population. He accused the State government of having let down the irrigation sector, especially the pending projects in the Rayalaseema region. He urged the Agriculture Minister to allocate 2% more to the sector to restore confidence among farmers.

The drastic cut of ₹2,000 crore for the agricultural budget over the last year’s allocation was gross injustice, said B. Dastagiri Reddy, Kadapa district secretary of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham. He took exception to the government meting out a raw deal to the irrigation sector. “Fifteen percent of the budget should have been earmarked to this sector to complete the pending projects, but the allocation is meagre,” he observed.

The poll-eve promise to establish food processing units in every constituency had not found mention in the last budget of the term, he added, faulting the government for non-payment of cattle insurance for two years, no mention of drip irrigation equipment to upland farmers and inadequate allocation to price stabilisation fund.

