ADVERTISEMENT

Injured leopard dies in Tirupati Zoo

February 10, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A four-year-old male leopard, which was injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH-44 near Penugonda in Sri Sathya Sai district on February 6 (Tuesday), died under treatment at the Sri Venkateswara Zoo Park in Tirupati on Saturday.

According to the Assistant Conservator of Forests (Zoo Park), the leopard was brought to the zoo in an unconscious state with critical injuries. “Senior veterinarians did their best to save the animal by administering fluids and trauma care. However, the leopard continued to remain unconscious. Apart from the head injury, the animal’s abdomen was also found crushed,” the official said.

The animal was cremated at the zoo premises after performing post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US