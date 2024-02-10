Injured leopard dies in Tirupati Zoo

February 10, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A four-year-old male leopard, which was injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH-44 near Penugonda in Sri Sathya Sai district on February 6 (Tuesday), died under treatment at the Sri Venkateswara Zoo Park in Tirupati on Saturday.

According to the Assistant Conservator of Forests (Zoo Park), the leopard was brought to the zoo in an unconscious state with critical injuries. “Senior veterinarians did their best to save the animal by administering fluids and trauma care. However, the leopard continued to remain unconscious. Apart from the head injury, the animal’s abdomen was also found crushed,” the official said.

The animal was cremated at the zoo premises after performing post-mortem.

