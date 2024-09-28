GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Initiate steps to prevent accidents at 37 identified black spots, Anantapur Collector directs officials

Installation of 40 CCTVs at the identified spots should be completed immediately and the feed from these surveillance cameras should be accessible at the Police and District Control Room, says V. Vinod Kumar

Published - September 28, 2024 07:49 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration at Anantapur has identified 37 black spots and initiated steps to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities at these spots.

At a review meeting on steps to rectify the black spots, District Collector V. Vinod Kumar informed that sign boards and signals will be installed to increase lighting at the identified spots. He asked officials to send proposals on possible measures and NGOs to initiate awareness campaigns on accident prevention.

Mr. Kumar said that the installation of 40 CCTVs at the identified spots in Anantapur city should be completed immediately and the feed from these surveillance cameras should be accessible at the Police and District Control Room, street lights should also be installed at Kalyandurg Road and Sakshi Office Road. He further pushed for awareness about the National Highway Helpline Number 1033.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagadeesh said that they would monitor the black spots along with National Highways and Roads and Buildings departments officials.

