Initial survey for loan waiver done: Collector

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 November 2021 01:32 IST

Around 1,80,000 beneficiaries identified

Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the first round survey for a ‘One Time Settlement’ (OTS) under Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Padhakam was done in a transparent manner.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that those who had taken loans long ago and were not in a position to pay high rates of interest were being given an interest waiver and loan waiver under OTS. In the first phase, 1,80,000 beneficiaries were identified.

Those who were given the original allotment letters would be given the ‘clear title’, if they pay ₹10,000 at the village-level, ₹15,000 in municipalities and ₹20,000 in municipal corporations. A door-to-door survey would be conducted and the clear title would be given after completion of the social audit.

The clear title would give full rights to the beneficiary on the land allotted and there would be no problems under 22 A. The beneficiaries would be exempted from payment of registration charges. The loan and interest on it would be waived under OTS, he said.

The details of the beneficiaries would be posted online after the survey, as per the guidelines of the government. The first round survey was completed with the field-level cooperation of village/ward volunteers, surveyors and engineering assistants.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that there were a total of 4,30,411 beneficiaries in the district. They include: 3,72,994 in the rural areas and 57,417 in urban areas.

Joint Collector (Housing) Kalpana Kumari, Joint Collector P. Arun Babu and Housing PD Srinivasa Rao were present at the press conference.