Infrastructure to be prioritised in Etcherla IIIT-campus

November 04, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

RJUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy monitoring the construction quality of new hostel buildings in IIIT-Etcherla campus of Srikakulam district.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RJUKT) Chancellor K.C. Reddy said that the University was prioritising the improvement of infrastructure in the IIIT-campus of Etcherla, Sriakulam district as it would ensure better academic results in the future as well.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the government was spending ₹3.6 crore for the construction of the new hostel and academic staff buildings in the premises. “Currently, professors and other academic staff have been coming from different places of Srikakulam, as there are no staff quarters. The construction of the quarters will allow them to stay in campus vicinity and spend more time with students. They can also conduct additional classes and skill development programmes for them during the exams,” he added.

Mr. Reddy, who has been reviewing the progress of the construction activity regularly, directed the officials to not compromise on the quality while urging them to observe the quality procedures with the support of experts. He urged Director Peddada Jagadeswara Rao to monitor the works personally and ensure their completion within a couple of months.

