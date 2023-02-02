‘Infra sector deserved more focus in Union Budget’

February 02, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Union Budget was mostly progressive in nature though some more importance should have been given to the infrastructure sector, said S.V. Ramana, Principal, Hindu College of Management, Guntur while addressing the management students on Thursday.

He suggested that the importance given to the MSME sector should be utilised properly by management students to become job givers rather than seekers. Though the concentration on the reduction of sickle anaemia was laudable, the pharmaceutical industry should have been given more priority, he said.

Students analysed the budget proposals during the programme.